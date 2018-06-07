Lil Wayne Wins Lawsuit Against Birdman & Universal

The battle for Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V album has finally come to an end with Weezy reigning victorious against Birdman and Universal Music.

Wayne’s attorney Howard King filed a notice that all parties were ready to settle with Universal forking over a rumored $10 million. The victory also frees Wayne from his contract with Cash Money and Universal and they will finally release his shelved album Tha Carter V soon.

The settlement was confirmed by Karen Civil, who cleared up that an official statement will be released in the near future. Congrats to Lil Wayne and his Young Money team. Weezy season has returned.