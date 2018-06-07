Video: Kendrick Lamar Accepts Pulitzer Prize For “DAMN.” Album

Hits: 61
Kendrick Lamar became the first rap artist to win the Pulitzer Prize, which measures excellence in journalism and music, for his album DAMN a few weeks back. The official award ceremony took place at Columbia University earlier this week.
Administrator Dana Canedy had this to say about K. Dot:
“We are very proud of this selection. It means that the jury and the board judging system worked as it’s supposed to. The best work was awarded a Pulitzer Prize. It shines a light on hip-hop in a completely different way. This is a big moment for hip hop music and a big moment for the Pulitzers.”
Kendrick responded:
“It’s an honor. I’ve been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition. It’s beautiful.”
Watch the clip below
THE PULITZER: Rap artist Kendrick Lamar officially received the Pulitzer Prize in music for his album ‘DAMN’. Pulitzer Administrator Dana Canedy called the album “a virtuosic song collection–capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.” https://t.co/2is5VmPETq pic.twitter.com/bFXegYMr2d
