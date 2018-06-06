Kanye West & Kid Cudi Reveal ‘Kids See Ghosts’ Album Cover

The next album on the G.O.O.D. Music docket to be released will be the joint project from Kanye West and Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts. Like the previous two release from Ye & Pusha, the album will feature 7 new songs. They decide to reveal the final tracklist and album cover. Designed by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. You can pick up Kids See Ghosts on June 8th. Check out the announcement below.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ALBUM ART pic.twitter.com/MVt5vIzlA1 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 6, 2018

1. Feel the love

2. Kids see ghosts

3. 4th Dimension

4. Ghost Town

5. Cudi Montage

6. Devil’s Watchin

7. Reborn