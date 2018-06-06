Kanye West Announces #ProjectWyoming Events

Kanye West and Kid Cudi will be releasing their joint album Kids See Ghosts on June 8th. To build anticipation, Kanye & Cudi will hold similar events to his Jackson Hole, Wyoming Ye listening session, which was attended by family, friends, DJs and high profile media. The first of those events was revealed by Cudi’s management to take place in LA. The other #ProjectWyoming events will be held in Chicago and Miami on June 6th and Brooklyn on June 7th. According to the RSVP link, on Ye’s official website the events are free with no other details. Click the city name to reveal the RSVP info.

Kids See Ghost listening party in LA🌹🌹🌹 — Dennis Cummings (@Shift_leader06) June 5, 2018



