Juelz Santana Says ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ Project with Lil Wayne is “Done”

Juelz Santana and Lil Wayne have been frequent collaborators for over a decade. The only thing that never dropped was their joint project I Can’t Feel My Face. But according a tweet from Juelz in may still see the light of day..

Juelz was on a Twitter rants a few days back answering fans questions. One fan demanded the release of the I Can’t Feel My Face project. His response was “that thing already Done bro Jus Know”.

Fingers crossed for it to see the light of day. You can check out the tweet below and check out his new single “Summer Of Caine”.