Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast With Rory & Mal (Episode 165) “Eucalyptus”

On this episode, Joe, Rory and Mal continue their speculation on the beef between Drake and Pusha T. Joe reveals his theory regarding Hip Hop and the importance of “who backs you” in the industry (10:33). They also discuss how Drake is the biggest bully in Hip Hop but doesn’t respond well to pressure (29:14). Somehow Kanye attempted to make Wyoming cool for a day and the guys discuss the event and those in attendance (46:30). And Joe gives an in-depth breakdown of the Future story and discuss at what point he was right or wrong during their conversation (1:13:38).

Sleeper Picks of the week:

Joe:

Luke James – “These Arms” | youtu.be/F2FqwkNKhXg

Rory:

The Internet – “Come Over” | youtu.be/lovts-q5s0s

Mal:

K. Forest – “Blue Moon” | youtu.be/t4qZUsPrbME