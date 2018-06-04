Vide: J. Prince Says He Called Drake & Told Him Not to Respond to Pusha T

From the crowd consensus, Pusha T bodied Drake with his new diss record “The Story of Adidon”. People are eagerly waiting for a response from Drake to redeem himself but that definitive response may not come according Drake’s OG J. Prince.

The legendary CEO of Rap-a-Lot Records whose son Jas Prince is a close friend with Drake and assisted with the propelling of his career says, he made a call to Drake to tell him not to respond to Pusha’s latest verbal onslaught. During an interview with DTLR Radio over the weekend, he stated,

“I spoke with Drake. I made an OG call to Drake this morning, telling him, ‘I don’t want you to respond to this. We’re going to put this to bed. We’re going to put this to bed because we can’t get into the pigpen with pigs. Because pigs turn into hogs and hogs get slaughtered.”

Kanye West also stated the beef should be deaded. We’ll have to wait and see if Drake or Pusha takes the advise and leaves thing where they are.