Gorillaz ‘The Now Now’ Release Date & Tracklist

Gorillaz just announced that they will be releasing their new album titled The Now Now on June 29. They sat down with Zane Lowe, who premiered two new singles “Lake Zurich” & “Humility” and also the official video for “Humility”. The Now Now will feature guest appearances by George Benson, Jamie Principle and Snoop Dogg.

Check out the full tracklist below. You can pre-order The Now Now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on June 29.





The Now Now Tracklist:

1. Humility [ft. George Benson]

2. Tranz

3. Hollywood [ft. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle]

4. Kansas

5. Sorcererz

6. Idaho

7. Lake Zurich

8. Magic City

9. Fire Flies

10. One Percent

11. Souk Eye