Video: Eminem Brings out 50 Cent at Governors Ball Festival

The Governors Ball Festival took place over the weekend at Randall’s Island Park. Eminem’s set was the only one that was excluded.

As Sunday’s headliner, Eminem performed his long line of hits and during his set he brought out 50 Cent as a special guest to perform their classic record “Patiently Waiting”. They also performed “Crack A Bottle”, and 50 performed his biggest record “In Da Club”. Watch it the clips below.

Highlight of my night was when Eminem brought 50 Cent out on the stage — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@rachelsharrow) June 4, 2018

Eminem brought out 50 and I’m still shook — Dan Palacios (@Daan_Palacios) June 4, 2018

I got to see Eminem and 50 cent perform patiently waiting. My life is MADE!!! — Athena (@AthenaNYY) June 4, 2018