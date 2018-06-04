Video: Eminem Brings out 50 Cent at Governors Ball Festival

The Governors Ball Festival took place over the weekend at Randall’s Island ParkEminem’s set was the only one that was excluded.

As Sunday’s headliner, Eminem performed his long line of hits and during his set he brought out 50 Cent as a special guest to perform their classic record “Patiently Waiting”. They also performed “Crack A Bottle”, and 50 performed his biggest record “In Da Club”. Watch it the clips below.

