Video: Denzel Curry – Tim Westwood Freestyle

Denzel Curry hit up Capital XTRA to spit a freestyle for Tim Westwood over Scarface and Wu-Tang Clan beats. His new single “Percs” is available now on iTunes/Google Play.

