The Parley x adidas link up for a new crispy clean colorway for the Ultra Boost LTD in Footwear White and Blue. The shoe will be made completely of recycled plastic, and covered in Parley’s signature white and light blue theme on the knitted and perforated upper. With a white Boost midsole and rubber outsole completed with the adidas and Parley branding on the tongue.

You can pick up the Parley x adidas Ultra Boost LTD Footwear White for $200 at select adidas stores and online starting June 8th.