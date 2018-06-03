Beyond the Streets x Modernica Basquiat, Futura 2000, Keith Haring Chairs

Beyond the Streets announced a partnership with Modernica to create a series of special artist Case Study Fiberglass chairs. The chairs will feature designs from Futura 2000, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and Shepard Fairey.

Beyond the Streets is known for their exhibition of graffiti & street art curated by graffiti historian Roger Gastman andModernica Case Study Fiberglass chairs are becoming a status symbol in the street art community.