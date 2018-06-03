Beyond the Streets x Modernica Basquiat, Futura 2000, Keith Haring Chairs

Hits: 61
Beyond the Streets announced a partnership with Modernica to create a series of special artist Case Study Fiberglass chairs. The chairs will feature designs from Futura 2000, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and Shepard Fairey.
Beyond the Streets is known for their exhibition of graffiti & street art curated by graffiti historian Roger Gastman andModernica Case Study Fiberglass chairs are becoming a status symbol in the street art community.
You can pick up the Beyond the Streets x Modernica Case Study Fiberglass chairs for $500 at Beyond the Streets gift shop online.
Jean-Michel Basquiat, graffiti artist turned neo-expressionist painter, is one of the most iconic artists of his generation. His work embodies the values and aspirations of international urban culture and remains profoundly relevant even to this day. We are so proud to have his work in our Case Study® chairs. Courtesy of @ArtestarNYC. Available now for purchase at beyondthestreets.com #Modernica #BeyondtheStreets #JeanMichelBasquiat #Basquiat