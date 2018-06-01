Album Stream: Kanye West – Ye

As promised, Kanye West delivers his eighth album titled Ye. Featuring seven new songst was debuted last night during a private listening session in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Hosted by Chris Rock the guest list included the likes of Rick Rubin, Jonah Hill, Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla Sign, Pusha T, Desiigner, 2 Chainz, Nas, Fabolous, Candace Owens, and many more.

Ye features guest appearances by Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, Young Thug, Charlie Wilson, Kid Cudi, Nas, Teyana Taylor, Lil Yachty, Desiigner, Nicki Minaj, and more, which you can stream in its entirety below and download Ye now on iTunes/Google Play.