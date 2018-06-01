Album Stream: Kanye West – Ye

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 20

kanye west ye album

As promised, Kanye West delivers his eighth album titled Ye. Featuring seven new songst was debuted last night during a private listening session in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Hosted by Chris Rock the guest list included the likes of Rick Rubin, Jonah Hill, Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty, Kid CudiTy Dolla Sign, Pusha T, Desiigner, 2 Chainz, Nas, FabolousCandace Owens, and many more.

Ye features guest appearances by Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, Young Thug, Charlie WilsonKid Cudi, Nas, Teyana Taylor, Lil Yachty, Desiigner, Nicki Minaj, and more, which you can stream in its entirety below and download Ye now on iTunes/Google Play.

 

 

kanye west wyoming merchandise

kanye west wyoming merchandise 3

 

rick rubin chance the rapper kanye west wyoming listening party

lil yachty kanye west wyoming listening party

candace owens kanye west wyoming listening party

jonah hill kanye west wyoming listening party

nas kanye west wyoming listening party

kanye west wyoming listening party 2

kanye west wyoming listening party 2

kanye west wyoming listening party 3

 

Next page

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY