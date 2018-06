Kanye West and Kid Cudi premiered their new joint project Kids See Ghosts live last night in Northern California at an “undisclosed location”. The party was attended by family, friends and select media. You can check out clips from the event below and stream the full project. Kids See Ghosts will be released worldwide today at 8 pm.



KIDS SEE GHOSTS pic.twitter.com/K2RoqnafNt — Def Jam Recordings (@DefJamRecords) June 8, 2018