The 2018 Made In America Festival is set to take place on September 1st and 2nd at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year’s headliners will be Nicki Minaj and Post Malone. Also performing during the two-day event will be Meek Mill, Diplo, Miguel, 6LACK, Belly, Ty Dolla Sign, Rich The Kid, Juice WRLD, BlocBoy JB, and more. You can check out the full list of performer below and pick up pre-sale tickets now on Tidal.com.