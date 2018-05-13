Young Dolph Gives Duke University Students $20k After They Were Fired For Playing His Music

Larry Moneta, Vice President for Student Affairs at Duke University, complained to Director of Duke Dining Robert Coffey about Young Dolph’s single “Get Paid” being played last Friday while he was at the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop. The two students that were working that day were immediately fired. Memphis rapper Young Dolph caught wind of the story and decided to fly the two students to the Rolling Loud festival this weekend as his VIP guests. He also brought them out on stage during his performance and surprised them with a gift of $20,000 to hold them over until they both found new jobs stating;

“So check this out, this what we gon do. I know for a fact that the VP at that school get money, but he don’t get money like Dolph. So until y’all get a new job, I got $20,000 for y’all right now.”

Joe Van Gogh’s owner Robbie Roberts released a statement apologizing for the shop’s actions amidst Duke students protesting in front of the store and outside Moneta’s office. The company has now decided to shut down and cut ties with the Duke University.

You check the video and Young Dolph’s response below

Whoever that VP is, he don’t give a dam about nobody but his self… I guess he was trying to teach the students how to be selfish I guess……… smh🤦🏽‍♂️ 👎🏾 — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) May 9, 2018

