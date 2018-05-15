Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd Announce ‘Dazed & Blazed’ Tour

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd will be co-headlining the Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Tour.

Brought to you by Live Nation, the tour will kick off July 21 in Detroit, MI and run through August 30 in Phoenix, AZ. Other performers will include Lil Skies and OT Genasis with select dates in September featuring Donald Glover.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18th at LiveNation. VIP Packages will be available beginning Tuesday, May 15th at 12PM EST on Wiz Khalifa’s official website and Rae Sremmurd’s official website. You can check out the full list of dates and cities below.