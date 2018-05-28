Westside Gunn ‘Chris Benoit’ Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

Westside Gunn has been working on his upcoming album Chris Benoit. Today he decides to reveal the official tracklist and release date.

Featuring 17 new songs and guest appearances by Jadakiss, Benny, Conway, Keisha Plum, Busta Rhymes, Crimeapple, ELZHI, Roc Marciano, and Anderson .Paak.

Westside Gunn had this to say about the project:

“GOD IS THE GREATEST ⚖ CHRIS BENOIT 🦂 SUPREME BLIENTELE 🔴 I don’t wanna hear shit about REAL Hip Hop this is a Modern Classic from the ART, production, features but enuff talking ppl don’t like when I talk 😂😂😂🦂🦂🦂🦂⚖⚖⚖⚖ ft. Jadakiss, Benny, Conway, Busta Rhymes, Keisha Plum, Roc Marciano, Crime Apple, ELZHI, Anderson .Paak, AA Rashid prod. By Alchemist, Daringer, Harry Fraud, Statik Selektah, Roc Marci, SADHU Gold & Hesh, 9th Wonder, Pete Rock 6/22 1 of 3 ART COVER @isaacpelayo back ART.”

Check out the full tracklist below and pick up Chris Benoit (God Is The Greatest / Supreme Blientele) on June 22nd.