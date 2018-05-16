Wale Signs New Deal With Warner Bros. Records

Wale left Atlantic Records and became a free agent a few months back, after releasing a few independent projects, he announces signing with Warner Bros. Records. Co-Chairman & COO of Warner Bros. Records, Tom Corson spoke about the signing.

“I am delighted that Wale has joined Warner Bros. Records. He is a pillar in the hip-hop community and beyond; with his cultural relevance and lyrical prose, he continues to elevate the game. Wale is truly a force to be reckoned with and we look forward to a successful partnership for years to come.”

With his sixth studio album set to release later this year, Wale also added.

“This is an exciting step for me. I am thrilled to be at a company that is willing to showcase my artistry, while supporting my entrepreneurial spirit. I felt their passion, commitment, and enthusiasm from day one. They believed in my vision whole heartedly, and I am ready to show and prove.”