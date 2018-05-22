Video: Tammy Rivera – The Breakfast Club

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 27

tammy rivera the breakfast club interview

A few days ago, Tammy Rivera hit up The Breakfast Club to chop it up about her platinum single “All These Kisses,” working with Rico Love, her reality show with Waka Flocka, breast reduction, and more. . Here new EP Fate is available now.

