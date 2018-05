With their highly-anticipated triple album SR3MM set to be released on May 4th. Rae Sremmurd sit down Hot 97’s Nessa Nitty to chop it up about the dynamics of each part of their album, recording from a hotel room while on tour, bouncing music off each other, Slim Jxmmi helping write “Formation” for Beyoncé, who they each want to work with, living a rockstar lifestyle, family, and more.