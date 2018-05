Rae Sremmurd just released their highly anticipated new triple album SR3MM a couple days back. They sit down with Genius to break down the lyrics for “Powerglide”.

They also chop it up about spending money, living fast, vibing to the song in their studio, owning Lamborghinis, spoiling women, basketball, looking up to Flava Flav, strip clubs, and more.

You can below the clip below and download SR3MM now on iTunes/Google Play.