Video: No Malice Responds to Drake’s Pusha T Diss

Drake and Pusha T’s beef reignited and a lot of names were mentioned. Quentin Miller responded to the bar that mentioned him and now Pusha T’s brother, No Malice responds to what Drake said about him and Pusha’s relationship with their older cousin. In the “Duppy Freestyle” Drake says:

“Your brother said, it was your cousin then him, then you

So, you don’t rap what you did, you just rap what you knew

Don’t be ashamed, it’s plenty niggas that do what you do

There’s no malice in your heart, you’re an approachable dude”

No Malice went on IG Live to address the bars. Also check out the VladTV clip that Drake referenced. Quentin Miller also promises to address his entire situation with OVO in his next release.

Addressing everything with this next one…. — Q.M. (@Quentin__Miller) May 28, 2018