Video: Miley Cyrus – Jimmy Kimmel Live! Interview

A few days ago, Miley Cyrus hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! for quick interview after being silent since her last album. She chopped it up about being a role model, doing what she wants, designing a new line of clothing with Converse, living between Nashville and Malibu, owning a pet pig, giving up smoking marijuana, Liam Hemsworth scaring her all the time, hoarding, and more.

You can watch the full interview below and download her latest album Younger Now on iTunes/Google Play.