Video: Meek Mill Says Story About Jay-Z Convincing Him To Cancel Trump Meeting is False

A few days back, a story spread like wildfire that Jay Z had convinced Meek Mill to cancel a visit to the White House for a discussion on prison reform at a Prison Reform Summit hosted by President Donald Trump. According to TMZ, Meek Mill, who is enduring a relevant situation in the Philadelphia, was contacted to be a part of the forum but had reportedly received calls from high-profile African-Americans including Jay Z to cancel due the association with polarizing President Donald Trump. Meek confirmed part of the story but denied that Jay Z made any calls to him about it and that decision to cancel was his own.

“I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system. Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and Myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions.”

Check out the full interview with Power 99 in Philly below.