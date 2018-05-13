Video: Meek Mill Performs for The First Time Since Prison Release at Rolling Loud Festival

Meek Mill hit the stage last night during the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, which marked his first performance since getting released from prison a few weeks back. Meek excited the crowd when he was brought out by DJ Khaled to perform some of his fan favorites. During his time on the stage he spoke about his legal situation shouting,

“They tried to take my freedom, they tried to crush my dreams. But now we in Miami going the f*ck up.”

You can watch clips from the performance below.