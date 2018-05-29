Video: KYLE – The Breakfast Club Interview

KYLE takes the promo run for his debut album Light Of Mine to The Breakfast Club. He talks about his rise to stardom, Light Of Mine touching on darker subject matter like depression, getting bullied in school for having a lisp, various struggles he’s experienced in life, father getting him into rapping, working with Kehlani, role in the upcoming Netflix film The After Party, and more. Also check out his interview with Sway In The Morning.

You can download Light Of Mine now on iTunes/Google Play.