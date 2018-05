KYLE dropped his debut album Light Of Mine a few days back. He sits down with Hot 97’s Nessa Nitty to chop it up about being relieved after dropping Light Of Mine, having mental breakdowns, meeting Kehlani at a friend’s house party, respect for director Colin Tilley, having to use the bathroom while stuck in traffic, connecting with Lauryn Hill, mother censoring his lyrics, and more. You can download Light Of Mine now on iTunes/Google Play.