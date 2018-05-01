Video: Kanye West Talks Music, Fashion, Jay Z, Slavery & More With Charlamagne Tha God

Charlamagne Tha God to a trip to Calabasas to sit down with Kanye West’s home for an extensive interview. They chop it up about Ye’s music career, fashion, current relationship with Jay Z, Kim Kardashian getting robbed in Paris, insecurities, mental health, running for President, Walt Disney, Steve Jobs, Barack Obama, the city of Chicago, returning to Twitter, and more. You can watch the full interview below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>