Jim Jones continues his promo run for his new album Wasted Talent as he hits up The Breakfast Club for a new interview. He chops it up about his new LP, back and forth with 50 Cent on social media, VL Mobile, signing to Roc Nation, being an entrepreneur, how Dipset got back together, Juelz Santana’s arrest, and more.

