Jim Jones released his new album Wasted Talent a few weeks back and decides to sit down with Ebro In The Morning for a promo stop. He chopped it up about his cell phone business VL Mobile, being part-owner of an arena football team, dynamics of his Wasted Talent, back and forth with 50 Cent, Kanye West, leaving the street life, politics in America, and more. You can download Wasted Talent now on iTunes/Google Play.