Video: Halsey & Big Sean – Alone (Live On The Voice)

Halsey hit the stage on the season finale of NBC The Voice and during her performance she brought out Big Sean for the first live performance of their collab titled “Alone”. You can download “Alone” now on iTunes/Google Play.

