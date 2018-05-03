Video: GZA Performs Tiny Desk Concert For NPR

Wu-Tang’s GZA takes over NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Alongside The Soul Rebels, her performs some fan favorites from Liquid Swords, “Living In The World Today,” “Duel Of The Iron Mic,” and “Liquid Swords.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>