Still riding the buzz from his viral single “This Is America”, Donald Glover sits down for the latest installment of The Noisey Questionnaire Of Life. He chops it up about his love for Migos, feelings about certain Star Wars characters, favorite Kendrick Lamar album, Biggie vs. Tupac, love for Michael Jackson, Family Guy, and more. You can watch the full clip below and download “This Is America” now on iTunes/Google Play.