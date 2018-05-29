Video: Denzel Curry – Real Late

Denzel Curry hit up Hot 97’s Real Late with Peter Rosenberg a couple days ago. He chops it up about his current work, dealing with mental health issues after the passing of his brother, using music as therapy, practicing martial arts daily, the topic of sexual assault, taking a short break from social media, wrestling vs. MMA, troubles in Syria, Smokepurpp claiming he started Soundcloud rap, history of Raider Clan, upcoming Taboo album, and more.

You can download “Percs” now on iTunes/Google Play.