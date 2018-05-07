Video: Dateline Dreams And Nightmares: The Meek Mill Story

Meek Mill was released from prison on bail a couple weeks ago. After he was released he was able to sit down with NBC’s Dateline to tell his whole story in a segment titled Dreams And Nightmares: The Meek Mill Story.

During the segment, Meek chops it up with host Lester Holt about the story behind his lengthy case by speaking to his mother, sister, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, and others about the various issues he’s faced over the years, his experience behind bars, what he learned about himself, steps he’s taking to improve the criminal justice system, missing his family, addiction to opioids, struggles since being released, and more.

Watch Dreams And Nightmares: The Meek Mill Story now on NBC.com.