Childish Gambino hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live to chop it up about his hit series Atlanta, performing with Stevie Wonder, Lando Calrissian, his new video “This is America”, avoiding reactions to his new video, his role in the upcoming movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, the album he has listened to the most, and more. Check out the full interview below and download “This Is America” now on iTunes/Google Play.