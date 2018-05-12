Video: Azealia Banks – The Breakfast Club Interview

Hits: 44
Azealia Banks ispreparing to release her new album Fantasea II: The Second Wave later this year. She sits with The Breakfast Club to chop it up about how people perceive her, different views on creating music, being a fan of Janelle Monáe, fans reading too much into her opinions, compliments she received from Kanye West, issues with Russell Crowe and RZA, her single “Anna Wintour”, Fantasea II: The Second Wave, being signed to a label, skin bleaching, Donald Trump, and more.
