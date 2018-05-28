Video: 50 Cent Parties with Rick Ross’ Baby Mama in Miami

50 Cent is the ultimate savage and the definition of “having no chill”. He’s recently been riding the wave of his running Instagram hashtag joke #GetTheStrap. Now for his next trick, 50 hits the club with Rick Ross’ baby mama, Lastonia Leviston. No word on why they were together or maybe it was just a coincidence but you can see the pic that 50 posted on his own IG and a video clip of them having fun and taking shots.

Side Note: This is same baby mama that sued 50 back in 2015 for leaking her sex tape on his website and he was ordered pay her $5 million in damages. So no telling what they have planned. Stay tuned.

