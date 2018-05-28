Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Cactus Jack

The Air Jordan 4 Cactus Jack is a new collab between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand. The colorway will feature a university blue upper made of nubuck/suede, highlights of black and varsity red on the laces and the liner with speckled detailing. They will include Cactus Jack hangtags and Cactus Jack branding on the heels and insole. Completed with a white midsole and black outsole.

You can pick up the Air Jordan 4 Cactus Jack at select Jordan Brand stores and online starting June 9.