Travis Scott is gearing up to release his new album Astroworld soon. He covers the latest issue of the Berlin magazine 032c. Shot by famous photographer Rayscorruptedmind, who his Travis Scott’s personal photographer. You can pick up the issue now on 032c’s official website.

