Bay Area legand Too Short delivers his new mixtape The Sex Tape. Featuring 11 new songs and guest appearances by Stressmatic, Philthy Rich, Mowii, Ymtk, Bandaide, Oke Junior, and Sucheata Ivey. Too Short is also already working on a follow up titled The Pimp Tape, which is set to drop in the upcoming months. You can stream The Sex Tape in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. Also check out the video for “Balance.”