Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast W/ Rory & Mal (Episode 164)

In this episode:

Hip Hop has been filled with headlines this past week and Joe, Rory and Mal unpack it all. Beginning with Pusha T’s album review (4:25) which led to the speculation of Drake and Pusha T’s beef (8:45). Then the guys break down Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” (30:13). And yes, they discuss and react to Pusha T’s follow up diss-track, “The Story of Adidon” (1:05:09). Joe then switches gears to address Nicki Minaj and Eminem’s marketing “relationship” (1:28:22) and Kanye/Kim vs Rhymefest (1:33:46). Ultimately, the guys predict how they think the “Drake vs Pusha T” battle will play out (2:18:56). The episode you’ve all been waiting for. Salute.

Other topics include

-A$AP Rocky album discussion (1:26:15)

-What’re the rules for dating co-workers? (1:58:20)

-ABC cancelling Roseanne (2:03:29)

-Morgan Freeman allegations (2:07:42)

Sleeper Picks of the Week:

Joe:

Tyga (feat. Offset) – “Taste” | youtu.be/LjxulQ1bEWg

Rory:

Gallant – “Gentleman” | youtu.be/vv2oR5kk7XM

Mal:

Westside Gunn (feat. Conway) – “Fendi Seats” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=40LOfKcwFFw