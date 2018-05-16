T.I. Arrested Near Atlanta

According to Channel 2 Action News, T.I. was arrested in Henry County near Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

He was arrested after returning home to his gated community around 4 a.m. and did not have his key to enter. T.I. ended up arguing with the guard who refused to let him in. and according to Henry County police, Tip called a friend to the gate and the situation escalated.

Ch2 was the 1st to confirm the breaking news about TI – Clifford Harris – arrested this morning. I just got my hands on the mugshot. Police charged him w/disorderly conduct & public drunkenness after an argument w/gate guard at his country club residence pic.twitter.com/hDIxrd0KcX — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 16, 2018

T.I. and his friend were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He has since been released on bond.