Styles P took his G-Host album promo to Ebro In The Morning and The Breakfast Club

He chopped it up about the meaning behind his album title, where his nickname came from, growing up in a spiritual household, starring on Black Love, working on new music with his son, Cardi B’s success, dealing with hardship, being compared to Mase, memories of The Lox, and more.

You can download G-Host now on iTunes/Google Play. Also check out his times on Open Late.