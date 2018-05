Royce Da 5’9 is set to release his new album Book Of Ryan on May 4th. He sits down with The Breakfast Club to chop it up about the meaning behind his album titled, going to therapy for his alcoholism recovery, PRhyme 2, the end of Slaughterhouse, relationship with Joe Budden, upcoming work with Eminem and Logic, battling anxiety, son’s aspirations to be a rapper, and more.

You can pre-order Book Of Ryan now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on May 4th.