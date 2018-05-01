Pharrell x adidas NMD Hu China Exclusive Pack

The Pharrell x adidas NMD Human Race will be dropping in new colorways that will be exclusively sold in China. The four will be Metallic Gold/Footwear White (Happy), Red/Footwear White (Passion), Blue/Footwear White (Peace) and Green/Footwear White (Youth), each pair is fitted with a white Boost midsoles, EVA insert overlays, lacing cage system and trail rubber outsoles. The “Happy” colorway in gold wil be considered a “friends and family” release on issuing a total of 300 pairs.

You can pick up the Pharrell x adidas NMD Human Race China Exclusive pack at select adidas stores starting May 12th.