Rapture Soundtrack Set To Feature New Music From 2 Chainz, Nas, T.I., G-Eazy & More

Mass Appeal and Netflix released their new series Rapture a few months back featuring Logic, 2 Chainz, A Boogie, T.I. and more. The eight episode series was filled with behind the scenes footage from each of the artist on their rise to stardom.

Now Mass Appeal announces the official soundtrack via Def Jam Records. Featuring 5 new songs from G-Eazy, Dave East ft. Nas, T.I. ft. Rapsody, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz and more. Check out the full tracklist below and pick it up on May 18th.

Rapture Soundtrack Track List:

1. Let Me Work – G-Eazy (prod. By Just Blaze)

2. Gold Digger – Dave East featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

3. Care To Say About It – T.I. featuring Rapsody

4. NYCHA – Dave East featuring Nas

5. Black Power. White Powder. – Killer Mike & 2 Chainz

6. State of Emergency – Logic featuring 2 Chainz