Rae Sremmurd released their highly anticipated triple album SR3MM. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee recently sat down with The Breakfast Club to chop it up about having a 27 song album, chemistry between two, crazy house parties, women issues, Jxmmi welcoming his first child, competition with Migos, bad experience with edibles in Amsterdam, and more.

