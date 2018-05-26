New Music: Quentin Miller & Ty Dolla Sign – Long Time; Corrects Drake’s Kroger Line

Quentin Miller got pulled back into the Pusha T Vs. Drake beef that came to light again this week when Pusha T referenced him in the final track “Infrared” on his new album Daytona. Drake with the “Duppy Freestyle” with a jab that Q was “at Kroger working double time” when he employ him to ghostwrite a few records for him.

Quentin took the high road and corrected Drake’s bar. Posting a screenshot of the McGinnis-Ferry Publix Super Market in Suwanee, GA that he used to worked at. He also dropped his new single with Ty Dolla Sign titled “Long Time” which is Produced by Gabe Shaddow, Ty Dolla Sign and himself. Q’s new project WDNG Crshrs EP, Crshd Files Vol. 2 EP is availabe now on iTunes. Check out his response and new single below.